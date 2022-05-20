New Haven Experiences a Spike in Suspected Overdose Incidents: Health Officials

New Haven health officials said the city is currently experiencing a spike in suspected overdose incidents.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 11 overdoses with one death, officials said.

The spike in overdose incidents is considered a Level III spike, according to health officials.

The following are signs of an overdose: unresponsive; pale, blue/grey skin, lips or fingertips; pinpoint pupils; slow or no breathing; snoring or gurgling sounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who would like to get connected to treatment can call 800-563-4086. People who would like access to Narcan, fentanyl testing strips or other harm reduction supplies can contact the below organizations:

Community Health Care Van: 203-826-0743

Sex Workers Alliance Network: 203-935-5701

What to Do if You Witness an Overdose

Call 911

Give Narcan - if you have it

Provide rescue breaths (one breath into the mouth every five seconds)

Do not leave the person alone