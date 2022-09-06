New Haven Files Lawsuit Over Illegal Motorcycle Rally

The City of New Haven has filed a lawsuit against a group police say held an illegal motorcycle rally last year.

The lawsuit was filed against EastCoastin Entertainment, LLC, EastCoastin Enterprises, LLC, event organizer Gabriel Canestri Jr., Salvatore Fusco, and C&D Investments, LLC.

The city hopes to recover more than $80,000 it spent during the rally last September to maintain public safety.

More than 5,000 people showed up for the event, despite warnings by New Haven police and Mayor Justin Elicker not to attend the event.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mayor, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and others have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the lawsuit.