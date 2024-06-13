New Haven kicks off International Festival of Arts & Ideas

On Friday, New Haven’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas will kick off for its 29th year.

“This festival could not happen in any other city in Connecticut,” said executive director Shelley Quiala. “There is something magic and special about this place, in this time, with these people. Don’t miss it.”

The festival will include over 150 events and programs with 80-percent of the activities free to the public. Performances include big names such as Grammy award-winning artist Samara Joy, Grammy-nominated artist Stokley Williams, and the New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

“Having a moment where everyone can come together,” says Quiala. “Speaks to the spirit of the city and speaks to the spirit of the state, which is that coming together and sharing space and time together, and celebrating the differences that we all have is important.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont joined New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker on the New Haven Green to kick off the event which will take place June 14-29.

“There is something for everybody at this festival,” said Quiala. “It’s really designed so every person can integrate themselves in.”