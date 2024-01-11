New Haven launches Vision 2034 comprehensive plan

Imagining what New Haven would look like in 10 years. The city launched Vision 2034 to get community input on a concrete plan.

As New Haven approaches its 250th anniversary, the city is launching Vision 2034, a comprehensive plan aimed at shaping what the Elm City will be in 10 years.

The launch meeting Thursday attracted dozens of community members like Myra Smith. She wants to lend her voice.

“We are seeing what our neighbors are going through. We’re watching our neighbors struggle to raise their families. We’re watching families get evicted,” Smith said.

Affordable housing is at the heart of her pitch, saying she wants the plan to include a way to encourage developers to create equitable housing and less luxury accommodations.

“The city has to guarantee they listen to the people and they’re going to implement some programs or some things that are going to benefit the people they claim to serve and lead,” Smith said.

Other stakeholders like the nonprofit Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, or IRIS, say public safety is a priority for new refugees and international students.

“They need to feel safe, too, just seeing the crimes rates and things like that, especially if it happens to increase, too,” Sami Niazai, with IRIS, said.

The city said it plans to hold multiple events and meetings in the next year and a half and have designated people recruited from local neighborhoods gather feedback and suggestions, especially from under-represented groups.

“Having people involved tonight and in many of these meetings, will really help us set the vision and ensure it’s the inclusive road that we can accomplish,” Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) said.

Smith said she will hold the city to their word.

“We have to be at the table. We’re always at the table, but we need to be a part of the final decision making,” she said.

City officials say the goal is to have a draft of the Vision 2034 plan approved around the summer of 2025.