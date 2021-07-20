Hamden

New Haven Man Accused of Opening Fire on Group of People in Hamden

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on a group of people walking on Morse Street in Hamden last month.

Police said that on June 11 three people were walking on Morse Street near Shelton Avenue when three male suspects got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire. The victims ran away to safety and were not hurt, but the bullets damaged a house and a vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Tuesday police arrested 18-year-old De-or Freeman in connection with the incident. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.

Local

recreational marijuana 2 mins ago

Southington Town Leaders Discuss Future of Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

STEM 26 mins ago

Free Summer Program Lifting Up Young Women in Southeastern CT

Police said further arrests are expected.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us