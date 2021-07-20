New Haven Man Accused of Opening Fire on Group of People in Hamden

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on a group of people walking on Morse Street in Hamden last month.

Police said that on June 11 three people were walking on Morse Street near Shelton Avenue when three male suspects got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire. The victims ran away to safety and were not hurt, but the bullets damaged a house and a vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Tuesday police arrested 18-year-old De-or Freeman in connection with the incident. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 11.

Police said further arrests are expected.