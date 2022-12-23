New Haven Man Faces Charges for Double Murder in 2021

Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing two people on Winthrop Avenue in Jan. 2021.

Authorities said the shooting happened at an apartment in the area of 280 Winthrop Ave. Two people, Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson, died in the shooting.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident. After analyzing video surveillance, conducting a neighborhood canvass, interviewing witnesses and more, detectives developed a suspect.

Octavius Kindred, 38, was taken into custody Friday with the help of the SWAT team. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He faces charges including two counts of murder for criminal possession of a firearm.