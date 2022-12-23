New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection to 2021 Death

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting a person and throwing him to the curb in Sept. 2021.

The State's Attorney's Office said Charles Artis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility charges on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of 49-year-old Michael Santiago.

Court records show that Artis was driving on Chapel Street near Norton Street when he struck Santiago as he was crossing the road.

Because of the force of the crash, Santiago went through the rear windshield and became lodged in the car's rear compartment. Officials said Artis then drove for about nine minutes with Santiago in the car until he stopped, pulled him out and left him in the road.

Artis then fled the scene. Court documents say Santiago died from the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Police were able to link Artis to the accident with DNA found on Santiago's person, according to court documents.

The incident is under investigation by police, the state Division of Scientific Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Artis faces up to 15 years in prison and has a sentencing date of Feb. 16, 2023.