New Haven man's ‘sudden death' is a homicide: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man's "sudden death" in New Haven on Friday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to Hemingway Street near Eastern Street around 7:10 a.m. for a report of a man face down in the stream.

Emergency crews arrived and the man was declared dead. He was later identified as 62-year-old Miguel Rivera, of New Haven.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined Rivera at the scene and no signs of trauma were reportedly found.

After an autopsy, police said the OCME determined Rivera's cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death is a homicide.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

