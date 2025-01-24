New Haven mayor reaffirms commitment to LGBTQ+ community

LGBTQ+ advocates and New Haven city leaders came together on Friday to share a message of unity amid President Donald Trump' s ongoing policy changes.

The purpose of the conference, held at New Haven’s Pride Center, was to reaffirm to the LGBTQ+ community that its members are safe and are welcomed in New Haven, along with the introduction of an LGBTQ+ resource toolkit guide.

“Its not up to other people to judge who you are, you know who you are, and we love you for who you are,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The conference was held in response to Trump’s signing of an executive order that stated the federal government will only recognize two genders - male and female.

"I've got news for you Mr. President, that is not the official policy of the City of New Haven and it never will be,” Elicker said.

New Haven alder for the ninth ward, Caroline Tanbee-Smith, said their message to the community was a simple and clear one.

“New Haven has been, and will continue to be, a welcoming and supportive city for our LGBTQ+ friends, family and neighbors,” Tanbee-Smith said.

Tiffany Johnson with New Haven Public Schools spoke on how the school district is focused on protecting student rights by making sure everyone feels included.

“Part of our work continues to be the training of our staff, making sure that we have resources that are readily available, making sure that we emphasize our GSA’s that we have in our school, making sure that we stand by our non-conforming youth policy,” Johnson said.

At New Haven’s Pride Center, LGBTQ+ members are able to access a wide variety of resources.

Laura Baccadoro is now the communications director at the center after finding it in 2019.

“Its really incredible to live in a city that cares so much about the LGBTQ+ community," Baccadoro said.

Boccadoro said the center and the City of New Haven helped tremendously in her journey.

“Being in New Haven actually gave me the confidence and the strength to come out,” Boccadoro said.

She said she believes the resource guide is an excellent tool where people can find the right information all in one place.

“They know that they are seen, they know that there are resources around them," Boccadoro said.

For more information on the LGBTQ+ Resources Guide, click here.