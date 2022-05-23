New Haven Mayor to Announce Nominee for New Police Chief

New Haven’s mayor will be announcing his nominee for police chief during a news conference on Monday morning.

Renee Dominguez served as acting police chief from June 2021 until earlier this month when she announced she would retire.

Dominguez, who was hired at the age of 21, was with the New Haven Police Department for 22 years, rising through the ranks to become assistant chief and eventually was acting police chief.

On the eve of her retirement, Acting New Haven Police Chief told NBC Connecticut’s Kyle Jones she isn’t leaving the department on the terms she had hoped for.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had nominated her to become the permanent police chief, but the New Haven Board of Alders voted in December to reject the nomination. Dominguez withdrew her name from consideration but remained acting chief.

A lawsuit filed by Rev. Boise Kimber and other local clergy members led to a ruling by a judge that New Haven was in violation of its charter by keeping Dominguez on as acting chief longer than six months.

Elicker disagreed with the ruling and vowed to appeal but Dominguez instead decided to retire.

Elicker chose the city's Chief Administrative Officer, Regina Rush-Kittle, to serve as interim police chief until a new permanent chief is selected.

Elicker will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at city hall to announce his nominee to serve as the next permanent chief of police for the New Haven Police Department.