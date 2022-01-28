New Haven Officer Arrested, Placed on Leave After Being Accused of Domestic Violence

A New Haven police officer was placed on leave after being arrested on domestic violence charges out of North Branford.

Police said their Internal Affairs Division was made aware of potential off-duty criminal actions believed to be committed by officer Ruben Parra.

The North Branford Police Department, along with the State's Attorney's Office, determined that there was probable cause to obtain a warrant. Parra faces charges including assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation in relation to family violence offenses, according to authorities.

Police said Parra turned himself in on Friday. As a result, he's been placed on administrative leave by Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

Parra has been a member of the police department since November 2014 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

Officials said an administrative investigation by the Internal Affairs Division is being conducted.