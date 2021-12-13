New Haven Officers, TeamU Bring Christmas Cheer to Family at Homeless Shelter

New Haven Police escorted cyclists for a very important delivery on Monday night.

Bikes were loaded off a festively-decorated truck one-by-one in front of Christian Community Action Center’s shelter.

Stephanie Martinez and her family moved to Connecticut from Florida earlier this year and have been staying there. It’s been a tough time, and she wasn’t sure what Christmas would bring for her four young children.

“I just started working not that long ago, so I’m trying so hard as I can to get as much as I can for the boys,” said Martinez.

That’s where TeamU came in to help. For a second year, this group of professionals who love cycling adopted a family in need for the holidays.

By fundraising, they were able to buy each child a bike.

They checked in with Santa to see each kid’s wish list and gave them presents and gift cards. With the money left over, the group presented the family with a check.

“It’s always good to give back. You never know what situation anyone is going through. Just to be able to give back whenever you can, it’s meaningful,” said TeamU member Walter Jofre.

The cyclists of TeamU say the family’s reaction was priceless. They even got to help some of the kids test out their new rides.

“I love it. I love it. The smiles on their faces is so exciting. I love it,” said Martinez.

For those who give and those who receive, it’s an important delivery. During challenging times, it’s these kind of moments that can mean the most.

“Bring a little joy. Bring a little beauty. Those of us who have the ability to do that, I think it’s incumbent upon us. And it will make you feel like a better person, and you will be a better person. And the world will be just that little bit better,” said TeamU member John Thomas.

If you’d like to learn more about TeamU, you can head to their Facebook page. You can also head to their Instagram page.