New Haven police arrest 7 protesters after refusing to take down tents

Seven protesters were arrested on Monday afternoon on the New Haven Green after they refused to take down tents.

New Haven officials were asked to clean the New Haven Green and address safety concerns and sanitary issues, according to police.

Police said the Office of Housing and Homelessness Services, as well as Elm City COMPASS, have been working to help people experiencing homelessness get in contact with shelters and other services.

Although not all people have been getting shelter from the city and instead have been leaning on homelessness activists.

The New Haven Police Department said they issued warnings prior to the arrests.

The protesters are facing charges of trespassing, interfering with a police officer, and disorderly conduct, according to authorities.

They were all given $2,500 fines.

Police said all seven protesters have home addresses within the city and other towns.