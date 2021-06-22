new haven

New Haven Police Arrest Driver Following May 8 Collision With Pedestrians

A New Haven man is under arrest and charged with assault with a motor vehicle for an incident that sent two pedestrians to the hospital on May 8, police said.

Police said they arrested Ferri Cotrina-Barrenechea of New Haven and charged him with two counts of first degree assault with a motor vehicle and one count of evading responsibility.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Farren Avenue and Fulton Street after getting a report of a collision with two pedestrians struck shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

According to investigators, a red pick-up truck collided with two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were initially both listed in critical, but stable condition, they added. The driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries.

Cotrina-Barrenechea was arrested June 15, police said.

