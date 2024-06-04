New Haven prepares for event-packed summer

Cultural leaders and city officials in New Haven have announced a packed summer lineup of events, festivals and opportunities to get out and see what the city has to offer.

“A preview of what’s to come,” said Adriane Jefferson, the director of Arts Culture and Tourism for the Elm City.

On Tuesday, they announced a lineup of summer events and programs featuring arts and culture from around New Haven that will be held throughout the summer months.

“Increased access to arts, increased events happening that are diverse,” said Jefferson.

The announcement showcased a cross section of cultures and backgrounds. Jefferson said the biggest recent push is for collaboration.

“Right now, with arts and culture, we have to step out of our silos in order to thrive,” she said.

Organization and city leaders mentioned the Puerto Rican festival in August as an example.

“As Puerto Rican and as a queer person, living in New Haven is amazing because we support all people and I don’t feel like I have to choose who I am,” said Juancarlos Soto, the director of the Pride Center in New Haven who also serves on the board for Puerto Ricans United.

The festival is expected to draw more than 20,000 people to the New Haven Green and music acts are headlined this year by Manny Manuel and Luis Figueroa, along with six other local artists.

Organizers have been working with other local groups and the city to show everyone what the Elm City has to offer.

“That’s one thing New Haven is really good at, when you come to New Haven, when you are in New Haven, no matter where you land on race, culture, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, you feel accepted,” said Soto.

Arts and cultural leaders also pitched a lineup of other summer events across the city, including Black Wall Street. This is a chance for locally owned Black businesses to sell directly to the community, and events at CITA park, a biergarten and event space built around Black and brown culture.

“Arts and culture really drive the economy, it really does,” said Jefferson.

All beneficial for the organizations and the city at large.

“It’s a great thing for our small businesses, and it’s a great thing for our residents, and people that don’t even live in the city but come visit it,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elicker said the summer lineup investments in the city’s arts and culture come back in tangible ways…

“It also creates a vibrant community so that more people want to want to be a part of New Haven, more people want to live here, and more people want to visit here and that has obvious economic benefits for many years to come,” said Elicker.

City leaders also say events and programs throughout the busy summer season will continue to solidify New Haven as a state and national cultural hub.