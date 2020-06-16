New Haven Public Schools Host Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremony

It is a celebration that students and families will cherish forever after a school year they'll never forget.

New Haven students are getting the chance to take part in drive-thru graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

fifty-four students had the chance to take part in the unconventional graduation but families and students told NBC Connecticut they were excited to have a ceremony to celebrate together.

One by one, students got out of their cars to walk up and grab their diplomas off the stage.

Ashantee Terry, a graduating senior, has plans to enter the medical field.

"Being in a car is a little different but I"m appreciative of their efforts to always go above and beyond for us," said Terry. "It's just special 'cause at least they can come here, at least it's not just me getting my diploma by myself."

Stephanie Cobb is Ashantee's cousin and said she had to be at the ceremony to celebrate with her cousin.

"We're really proud of her and we had to be here to support her, even with the current health crisis," said Cobb. "She has put in the time, energy and effort to accomplish one of her goals."

Matt Brown, the building leader at High School in the Community, said he made it his mission to help bring the graduation experience to life for his students.

"I think everyone realized we need closure and we had to give students a proper farewell," said Brown. "Even if it looks a little different, I think it has that symbolism for them and for the families."

The list of graduations is below:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020: New Haven Academy, noon, Metropolitan Business Academy 3:00 p.m., both ceremonies will be held at Lighthouse Park.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020: Hill Regional Career High School, 9 a.m., Cooperative Arts and Humanities 12:00 p.m., Engineering & Science University Magnet School, 3:00 p.m. - will all be held at Lighthouse Park, The Sound School, 4:30 p.m. - Foote Building, 60 S. Water Street.

Thursday, June 18, 2020 - Wilbur Cross, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. at Lighthouse Park. James Hillhouse, 4:30 p.m. at Bowen Field Parking Lot.

Friday, June 19, 2020 - Riverside - 10 a.m. at Riverside Parking Lot.