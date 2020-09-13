New Haven Restaurant Week Kicks Off Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Most years, Restaurant Week is meant to celebrate the diverse and excellent dining options in the Elm City. But this year - amid the pandemic - it carries even more importance.

Starting on Sunday, 25 spots are taking part in this now two-week event with fixed price lunches and dinners.

That includes at Basta Trattoria.

“Restaurant Week has always been a busy time for us here and I expect this year again busy,” said Nino Ribeiro, Basta Trattoria owner.

That’s also the hope over at Temple Grill.

“I feel like it will speed up the business. It will give everyone a boost downtown that we need because it’s been tough now with half the volume,” said Salvatore Gagliardi, Temple Grill owner.

Gagliardi tells us his seating capacity has been cut in half because of coronavirus restrictions.

While nice weather in the coming weeks could be helpful for outdoor eating, he knows much colder weather is not far off.

“Once it gets cooler we put sides up. We have heat. But the outside is a little tough in the cold weather,” said Gagliardi.

At Basta, owner Nino Ribeiro is also looking at ways to keep the seating people seem to prefer as long as he can.

“We are thinking about getting some heaters for outside,” said Ribeiro.

Though the big question is what will customers do when indoors is mostly the only choice.

“To-go is the best option and probably just chill there with friends and family,” said Ericka Tony.

“I would go inside if there were social distancing. If they’re doing like six-feet apart or every other table. I’d be open to it,” said Dana Pilgrim.

Restaurant Week continues until Sept. 26.