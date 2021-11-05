New Haven Schools to Use App for Parents to Track Child's Bus

New Haven Public Schools are using an app that will allow parents and guardians to track their child’s bus and the mayor and school officials held a news conference this morning to discuss it.

New Haven Public Schools and the school bus company, First Student, are using the FirstView App, which will allow parents to see the real-time estimated time of arrival for their child’s school bus, according to New Haven officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This comes at a time when cities and towns across the state and the country are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and last buses.

School officials said Friday that New Haven schools are short around 15 school bus drivers on any given day.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey, Director of Transportation Carl Jackson, and Betsy Ross School Principal Jennifer Jenkins took part in the news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Elicker said he has heard frustrations from parents about the bus driver shortage and it's something he has experienced as a parent and local officials are working on solutions.

Learn more about the app here.

Several Connecticut school districts have announced that they will be using the app as well. Among them are Region 15, which is implementing the app, and the Darien Public Schools website says it activated the app in September.