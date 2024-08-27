New Haven's tax break program paves way for senior affordable housing redevelopment

The New Haven Housing Authority has plans to begin a new affordable housing project as part of the West Rock neighborhood redevelopment.

The abandoned healthcare facility at 34 Level St. will be transformed into 50 affordable housing units for seniors.

Shenae Draughn, the executive vice president for Elm City Communities said they were able to obtain the property on Level Street and others in the city, through a partnership with the City of New Haven.

“We look to the city to have a PILOT agreement (which is a "payment in lieu of taxes"), that will help offset the expenses of providing affordable housing in the city of New Haven,” Draughn said.

She explained Elm City Communities will pay a set rate of $450 per unit, adding it will increase by 3% each year.

She said the agreement helps them to use more of their operating income towards debt that they leverage to build the development and also, it decreases the operating expenses which allows for a successful development.

Draughn added the final project result will include supportive services for seniors.

“We want them to age in place, that will be therapeutic, as well as recreational services. We will have a full-time service provider there as well,” said Draughn.

Mayor Justin Elicker praised the PILOT program along with the tax break that was approved by the board of alders as it has helped not only the project at 34 Level St. but many others including the redevelopment of the Brookside Estates.

“The tax break gives them the financial ability to offer affordable units, otherwise it's really challenging to make the math work,” said Elicker.

He added the location in the West Rock neighborhood is ideal for seniors as the city works to do a complete rebuild of Westville Manor.

"We're working together with the board of alders and the housing authority to basically tear down all those units and create new units there in the future as well,” Elicker said.

Elm City Communities hopes to break ground on the property in 2025.