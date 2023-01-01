New Laws Now in Effect in Connecticut

It’s a New Year and that means new laws have taken effect in Connecticut.

They affect everything from criminal convictions to big trucks to how much lawmakers are paid.

For thousands of people in Connecticut, their convictions for cannabis possession were cleared as of January 1.

“Doesn't make much sense for, you know, people to be saddled with a conviction for something that's legal,” said Daniel Maxwell, University of New Haven Criminal Justice Distinguished Lecturer.

This will impact what’s considered low-level convictions.

Governor Ned Lamont argued the war on cannabis has done little to protect public health and safety, and instead creates injustices and disparities.

“If they can get these convictions wiped out that's no longer a part of their record. And that's what's holding a lot of people back from getting jobs,” said Maxwell.

A controversial change will require tractor-trailers to now pay more to use state highways.

The fee ranges from 2.5 to 17.5 cents per mile.

“What ends up happening and we continue to talk about whether it’s the diesel tax you’re hitting us with or the HUT that gets passed along to consumers,” John Blair from the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut said back in November.

Supporters say the tens of millions of dollars the fee would generate will help with transportation work.

Another new law will benefit lawmakers who will receive a big raise when the next legislative session starts in a few days.

Legislators would see their base pay jump from $28,000 a year to $40,000.

Supporters believe higher pay might attract more candidates as well as more diverse ones.

This year the salary for the governor will also increase to about $226,000, though Lamont has announced he will continue to forgo a state paycheck.