New London Man Has Been Missing for 7 Weeks

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a New London man who has been missing since early December.

Thomas Doolan has been missing since Dec. 5.

The 59-year-old has a tattoo on his shoulder blade of comedy/tragedy faces and a tattoo on his bicep/upper arm of a heart with a crooked knife. He also has scars on both his abdomen and back.

Doolan is 5-feet-10, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black or tan boots.



Anyone with information on where he is should call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.