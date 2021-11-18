New London Police Chief Reinstated After Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Complaint

New London police chief Brian Wright was reinstated to full duty Thursday more than a month after being placed on administrative leave.

Mayor Michael Passero placed Chief Wright on leave October 6 for a complaint that had been made against him.

An outside investigator was brought in to look into the complaint. At the time, the mayor did not reveal the nature of the complaint.

In a letter dated November 17, that outside investigator, Michael Rose, informed the city he found that, as defined by law, Wright did not sexually harass an unidentified person when he was a captain and that there was no evidence that Wright retaliated against that person through adverse findings in an unspecified investigation.

After receiving the outside investigator's findings, Mayor Passero reinstated Wright to his full duties as chief Thursday afternoon.