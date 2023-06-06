New Quantum-Si headquarters takes up residency in Branford

Quantum-Si’s new state-of-the-art facility in Branford is a nearly 30,000-square foot headquarters that will house scientists, engineers and a host of other roles that contribute to the scientific research company.

This is not just a big day for the company but for Branford and the state, too.

Quantum-Si says it will invest nearly $300 million in research and development over the next five years that will expand job opportunities for those interested in the science and research field.

CEO Jeff Hawkins says the company recently launched a new platform that focuses on protein sequencing - which gives scientists the potential to find cures for complex diseases such as Alzheimer's or even cancer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He hopes this new facility will model what's to come.

"This is the first company to ever launch a protein sequencing platform" said Hawkins, "So you are sort of in the future right we pioneered this the scientist and engineers who work here invented this technology they pioneered the technology and we wanted the employees that work here to feel that. We wanted the facility match the quality of the work they’ve been doing for the last 10 years and really inspire them as we build for the next 10 years."

Governor Ned Lamont, along with other elected officials, joined those at the company for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new facility and welcome them to the Branford area.