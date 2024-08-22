New restaurant to take place of Chicago Sam's in Cromwell

A new place to eat is coming to Cromwell!

Murphy's Pub and Sports Bar says it's opening a second location at what used to be Chicago Sam's - located on Shunpike Road.

Chicago Sam's closed indefinitely on July 1 to "make some changes," according to their Facebook. The restaurant appears to have rebranded and is planning to reopen soon.

The grand opening will happen at 3 p.m. on Sept. 4. The menu will be the same as the offerings in Manchester.

