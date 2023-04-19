New School Superintendent Picked in New Haven

It was a historic day for New Haven Public Schools. The school board confirmed Dr. Madeline Negron as the new superintendent, and she will be the first Hispanic leader of the district.

“I am overwhelmed with emotions, but I am extremely excited,” said Negron.

She will be the district’s first Hispanic superintendent in a district that is nearly half students of Hispanic descent.

“I went through that experience of going through a school system and not being seen, not being seen because I didn’t speak the language, not being seen because of the color of my skin, not being seen. So I am about how do we create the access for all students,” said Negron.

Throughout her career, Negron worked as a teacher in Windham, a principal in New Haven and an administrator in Hartford.

The school board chose her after an extensive search.

“She had all of those qualities that we thought the next superintendent should have,” said Yesenia Rivera, school board president.

Negron will succeed Iline Tracey who last year announced she planned to retire at the end of this school year after nearly 30 years of service in New Haven.

The teachers union also spoke about the transition.

“Welcome Doctor Negron. NHFT is looking forward to collaborating with you,” said Leslie Blatteau, New Haven Federation of Teachers president.

The district faces challenges from budgets to student absenteeism to families struggling with poverty.

Negron says she knows there is a lot of work to do and will be guided by her values and the interest of the students.

“Every decision has to be based on what’s best for them,” said Negron.

Negron is set to start in July.