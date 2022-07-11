New Trains Added to New Haven and Waterbury Lines

Six new express trains began service on the New Haven line Monday, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. They're split into three weekday morning and three evening rush-hour trains.

The morning trains leave from New Haven at 5:09 a.m., 5:41 a.m. and 7:52 a.m. They only stop in Bridgeport, Stamford and Grand Central Station.

The evening trains leave Grand Central and stop in the same places at 4:16 p.m., 4:49 p.m. and 6:26 p.m., the DOT said.

The Waterbury Branch Line has also been improved with seven new weekday trains, officials said. There are four new southbound and three new northbound trains. This means earlier morning service and more service at off-peak hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the governor's office, these new additions to the New Haven and Waterbury lines come as part of recent budget changes. The DOT worked with Metro North to make the railroads safer with new tracks and grade crossing repairs, they said.

“This is all part of the TIME FOR CT initiative, and we are delivering on our promise of improving rail service in Connecticut," Governor Ned Lamont said. "With a nearly 50% increase in service on the Waterbury Branch Line, we are showing a renewed commitment to improving and expanding rail service throughout the Naugatuck Valley.”

Connecticut has also lifted the mandate for masks on public transportation and they are no longer required on Hartford Line, Shore Line East and in rail facilities in Connecticut. Visit new.mta.info for details on Metro-North’s current mask requirements prior to travel.

Information about all rail services in Connecticut is available here.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.