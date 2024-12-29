Here are some New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Connecticut

If you're looking for a fun way ring in the New Year, you've come to the right place!

Whether you want to spend time with friends or family, here's a list of New Year's Eve happenings to keep in mind as you make plans.

Kid-friendly events

Noon Year's Eve at the Beekley Community Library, New Hartford - Kids can countdown to the new year with a balloon drop, games, crafts, snacks and punch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

First Night Hartford, Bushnell Park - This free event offers a series of activities for families including free ice skating, arts and crafts, live music, make-you-own luminaries, fireworks and more. Click here for a schedule of events, starting at 2 p.m. and going past midnight.

Ring in the New Year at Spare Time - All New Year's Eve parties include bowling and shoe rental for up to 6 guests, one 16" pizza and soft drink pitcher per lane and $10 game zone play card. It costs $149.99 per lane. Click here to book in Vernon. There are other locations in Bristol and Windsor Locks.

Kids Countdown to New Years, Mystic Seaport Museum - Make some party hats, and sing and dance along to some live music! The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. Click here for more information and how you can purchase tickets.

New Year New Haven, New Haven Green - This free, family-friendly celebration will be held for the first time ever! There will be a giant slide, carousel, live ice sculpture carving, arts and crafts, photo ops, live music, food trucks and more. It's set to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

For the adults

Foxwoods New Year's Eve Party, Mashantucket - Ring in the New Year at the Foxwoods Resort Casino "Bubbly Beginnings New Year's Eve Party." The event features a live DJ, dazzling décor and entertainment, and it'll be held from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets include unlimited small plate food offerings, a midnight champagne toast and two drink tickets. Click here to purchase tickets.

Endless Midnight New Year's Eve 2025, Mohegan Sun in Uncasville - Another great option for casino lovers! Enjoy a magical evening with multiple parties throughout the venue, including a grand celebration at the Mohegan Sun Arena starting at 10:30 p.m. Click here for what you need to know.

New Year's Eve Live Music Bash, Aquila's Nest Vineyard in Newtown - Get ready to bid farewell to 2024 with some live music. The event is held from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets cost $15 per person. There are even some drink and food options for the kiddos. Click here learn more and to purchase tickets.

70s Soiree, Essex Steam Train and Riverboat - A premium dinner train experience filled with trains, libations, mystery, dining, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year at midnight. Click here for what's on the menu and to purchase tickets.

New Year's Eve Party, The Hops Company in Derby - Kick off the New Year with a live DJ, drink specials are more. Tickets cost $25 per person and the event will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for more.

The Savoy Foundation's 3rd Annual NYE Gala, Wood Acres Farm in Terryville - Dress to impress at this annual New Year's Eve gala. There will be DJs, dancing, cocktails, a silent auction, raffles, and even horse and carriage rides. Tickets are $150 per person and the event will be held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.