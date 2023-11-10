death investigation

Newborn baby's remains found at Rochester recycling plant, DA confirms

A person called 911 Thursday to report "that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal," the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday

By Asher Klein and Munashe Kwangwari

The remains of a newborn baby were found at a Massachusetts recycling plant on Thursday, prosecutors said Friday as police investigated. It's the second infant found dead at the facility this year.

Rochester police initially announced the investigation, saying only that the department was investigating what was believed to be the remains of a baby. They said in a social media post Thursday that a 911 caller had reported the discovery of "what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products" at Harvey Waste on Cranberry Highway.

Police responded to the call around 10:40 a.m., Rochester police said. Processing at the plant was stopped as authorities investigated.

On Friday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced that state police were investigating the newborn's death after a 10:40 a.m. 911 call from the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility.

"The caller reported that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal," the office said in a statement.

The medical examiner was working to determine how the baby died, officials said. They asked anyone with information about what happened to contact state police detectives at 508-894-2648.

Officials are looking for the person who left the remains of a baby at a recycling center in Rochester, Massachusetts.

An employee at Zero Waste confirmed that the facility is the same one where the remains of a newborn baby girl were found in April.

