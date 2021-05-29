Newtown Police Make Arrest After Alleged Racist Remarks Made During Virtual Class

Newtown police have arrested an individual after a months-long investigation into what they believe to be racist remarks made during a virtual high school class.

Officials said they've arrested a "local juvenile" for crimes that were committed in the fall of 2020.

The person is accused of accessing the online platform Google Classroom at Newtown High School and using "racial epithets in an abusive and disruptive manner," according to police.

The individual arrested faces charges including ridicule on account of race, disorderly conduct, and fifth degree computer crime. They were released into the custody of their parents with a court date in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, according to officials.

Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said the six-month long investigation was led by SRO William Chapman.