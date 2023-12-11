Nicki Minaj tour coming to Hartford

Nicki Minaj is going on tour and she is coming to Connecticut.
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is coming to North America and Europe and tickets for the North America tour go on sale this week.
The Citi presale starts on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The general on sale begins Friday at 9 a.m. at NickiMinajOfficial.com.
Fans can sign up for the XL Center Cyber Club at XLCenter.com to get access to the presale code at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Pink Friday 2 World Tour Dates:
- Friday, March 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sunday, March 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Friday, March 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sunday, March 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wednesday, March 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Friday, March 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California (Festival Performance)
- Monday, March 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wednesday, March 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Friday, March 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Tuesday, Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thursday, Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Friday, March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, March 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Monday, April 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tuesday, April 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thursday, April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Friday, April 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sunday, April 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival (Festival Performance)
- Wednesday, April 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Friday, April 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Saturday, April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wednesday, April 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thursday, April 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Saturday, April 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wednesday, April 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday, April 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Thursday, May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thursday, May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Saturday, May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sunday, May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Saturday, May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sunday, May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tuesday, May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Saturday, June 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sunday, June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wednesday, June 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Friday, June 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena