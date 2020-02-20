influenza

Nine Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Nine additional flu deaths are reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Public Health released influenza statistics on Thursday, which said the nine additional-related flu deaths were reported during the week of Feb. 9-15 and all nine were adults.

Flu remains widespread in the state.

There have been 49 flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season. One of the victims was a child. Another is a Waterbury middle school teacher, Harley Gaafar, who taught English as a Second Language at West Side Middle School.

During the week of Feb. 9-15, 204 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported. There have been 1,909 this season.

Get key facts about influenza from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website here.

