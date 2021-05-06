No Fishing License Needed for ‘Free Fishing Day' in CT Saturday

Fishing in Connecticut will be free this Saturday.

Saturday, May 8, is “Free Fishing Day,” or “Family Fishing Day,” and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said no fishing license is required to go out and fish for the day.

Other fishing rules and regulations, however, will remain in effect.

While you can fish at a distance from others, DEEP recommends that people outdoors take precautions to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.

If you are not feeling well, stay home! Have a mask with you and wear it if you are within six feet of anyone outside of your family group.

To learning more about fishing in Connecticut, check out the Connecticut is Fishy! App.

DEEP says is has information about places to fish in Connecticut, species of fish you can catch and information about licenses, rules and regulations.

DEEP also has a Connecticut Aquatic Resources Education program is here and it includes free Introduction to Fishing ZOOM classes and “fishing field trips” through the summer.