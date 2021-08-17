Wallingford

No Swimming at 2 State Parks Due to Water Quality Issues

Gardner-Lake
Swimming at two state parks is off limits due to water quality issues.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the swimming areas are closed at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.

The water at Gardner Lake State Park is being retested Tuesday with results expected back Wednesday.

At Wharton Brook State Park, the DEEP will retest the water Wednesday and will have results on Thursday.

Swimming at Mashamoquet State Park in Pomfret is closed for the season due to ongoing maintenance.

