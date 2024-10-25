Non-profit that honors fallen responders raising funds for firefighter's family

An outpouring of support has come from all corners of Connecticut for Wethersfield fallen firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr.

In Cheshire, a young woman is selling t-shirts to help raise money for his family. It’s not the first time she is giving back to loved ones of first responders.

"It is unbelievable what these guys are doing, really is something special," said Bob Bush, owner of Cheshire Sports Center.

More than 200 t-shirts have been printed in honor of fallen firefighter Robert Sharkevich - better known to many as ‘Sharky.’

He was killed when a utility vehicle rolled over while he was fighting the Hawthorne fire in Meriden.

"He lost his life doing what he loved, obviously he was retired but his service never stops," said Jeffrey Falk of Cheshire. "Those who serve, they continue to serve throughout their life."

Falk knows a thing or two about serving and protecting. He is a retired Cheshire police officer, and currently works part-time for Beacon Falls.

For several generations, his family has served in the military. That's what led his daughter Hayley to create the non-profit organization Because of the Brave.

"My grandfather was a Vietnam veteran so that is definitely one of the main reasons," said Hayley Falk. "My dad also served in the Navy, so having those ties really meant a lot."

Honoring fallen first responders is at the core of Hayley’s mission. Right now, the organization is selling shirts to help pay tribute to Sharky.

"It is a simple way to say their names and have their stories come about and raise money for the family," she said.

Previously, Hayley has helped raise funds in memory of Bristol's Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Hartford's Det. Bobby Garten, and CT State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

"It is nice to know we are all thinking of them," Hayley said. "It is super, super tragic and the community will just always rally behind them."

The first deliveries go out on Oct 31, with the proceeds going to Sharky’s family.