Norovirus cases are spiking. Here's how to protect yourselves

There’s been a nationwide spike in norovirus outbreaks, according to data from the CDC.

The CDC defines an outbreak as “an occurrence of two or more similar illnesses resulting from a common exposure,” caused or suspected to be cause by a norovirus.

They say each year, there are approximately 2,500 norovirus outbreaks in the United States.

“It’s the most common infectious reason why people get food poisoning in the country,” Dr. Paul Anthony, an infectious disease doctor and assistant director at Hartford Hospital, said.

Norovirus, or more commonly known as the stomach flu or stomach bug, is a contagious virus that can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

CDC data shows 91 nationwide outbreaks of the virus reported for the week of Dec. 5, an increase from the 69 reported the week prior.

“It’s trending up, which is not unusual for this time of year,” Anthony said. “Here in Connecticut, it’s not as high as the rest of country, but it’s definitely here as well.”

The virus can be spread through direct contact with someone that has the virus, touching objects or surfaces with the virus and then putting your hands in your mouth, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated.

“The best way to prevent all of that is really washing your hands periodically especially before you eat,” Anthony said.

The CDC also recommends staying home after symptoms stop for at least two days.