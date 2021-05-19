Norovirus Caused Illnesses at Ellington Doughnut Shop: DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it was norovirus that sickened customers at an Ellington doughnut shop earlier this month.

Several people reported becoming sick with a gastrointestinal illness after eating items from Gerry's Donuts the weekend of May 8.

DPH lab tests confirmed the norovirus, according to the agency.

DPH said norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The virus can be spread from person to person.

Gerry's Donuts temporarily closed after getting reports of customers becoming ill.

An employee of the shop who spoke with NBC Connecticut earlier this week apologized for the outbreak.

"I just want to say how sorry we are and we didn’t intentionally do this. We obviously didn’t want to make our customers sick. I just want to apologize for my whole family, especially for Gerry that this happened to so many customers," Sara Yetishefsky said.

It is not clear when Gerry's Donuts planned to reopen.