North Haven police investigate string of burglaries

Police are investigating several burglaries that happened in the North Haven area early Monday morning.

North Haven police said they were called to a reported burglary at the Shell gas station on State Street at 3 a.m.

While investigators were at that scene, two other burglaries happened. The drive-thru windows at Wendy's and McDonalds were broken open, according to police.

The suspect vehicle, a white Acura SUV, was stolen from an East Haven home before the burglaries. The same suspects committed three other burglaries in two nearby towns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-239-5321.