North Main Street in West Hartford is closed after a crash, and police said it might take hours to repair a telephone pole that is down.

One vehicle crashed and no injuries are reported, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said crews will work to get the road opened and it might take several hours to repair.

Drivers should expect delays along North Main Street between Fern Street and Asylum Avenue.