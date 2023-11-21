Norwalk police arrest man accused of leaving loaded gun in bathroom at diner in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested a man who is suspected of leaving a loaded gun in a bathroom at the Post Road Diner in September.

Police said officers responded to the restaurant on Sept. 13 to secure a gun that had been left in the men’s bathroom and found a 9mm Glock pistol loaded with 13 bullets.

Investigators said they determined that a 38-year-old Norwalk man had left it in the men's bathroom.

On Tuesday, members of the Norwalk police detective bureau and the tactical response team arrested a suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Bond was set at $500,000.