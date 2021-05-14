silver alert

Norwalk Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Man With Dementia

Side by side photos of Andre Edouard
Norwalk Police

Norwalk police are asking for help to find a man who has early onset dementia and has been reported missing.

Police said 59-year-old Andre Edouard was reported missing today. His family told police that he is suffering from early-onset dementia and has become confused in recent weeks.

Police are asking for help from the public to find Andre Edouard.

He works in Stamford, recently sold his home in Stratford and is temporarily staying at the Extended Stay Hotel at 400 Main Ave. in Norwalk, but did not return after going to work in Stamford on Thursday, police said.

Edouard was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a gray shirt and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2001 Toyota Highlander with Connecticut license plate 611PVB.

He is 5-feet-11 and weighs 200 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has seen Andre, his vehicle, or has information about his location or possible destination, to call the Norwalk Police Department, Det. Sgt. Zwillich or Det. Sura at 203-854-3031.

Norwalk’s police tip line is 203-854-3111 and anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411) NPD Case # 21-20531

