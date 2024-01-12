Norwalk police prepare ‘significant response' after learning of planned street takeover Saturday

Police in Norwalk will have a significant increase in their presence Saturday night after learning of a street takeover event planned in the city.

Working with Connecticut State Police and the FBI, the agencies received intelligence about the event taking place in the area of Connecticut Avenue Saturday night.

Norwalk police and state police are planning a significant response to deter the event and maintain order, according to authorities.

They say based on other street takeovers in the state, the events can be dangerous for participants, the public, and police officers.

