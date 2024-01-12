Norwalk

Norwalk police prepare ‘significant response' after learning of planned street takeover Saturday

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police in Norwalk will have a significant increase in their presence Saturday night after learning of a street takeover event planned in the city.

Working with Connecticut State Police and the FBI, the agencies received intelligence about the event taking place in the area of Connecticut Avenue Saturday night.

Norwalk police and state police are planning a significant response to deter the event and maintain order, according to authorities.

They say based on other street takeovers in the state, the events can be dangerous for participants, the public, and police officers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us