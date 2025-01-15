Norwalk Wegmans begins hiring as store moves closer to opening first CT location

The countdown is on to the opening of the first Wegmans Food Market in Connecticut.

The company held a hiring event on Wednesday in Norwalk.

They are looking to fill more than 200 full-and-part time positions. Those positions include customer service jobs in merchandising, service, culinary, and perishable departments, as well as entry-level management positions.

“We’re looking for applicants who have a passion for food and are eager to make a difference for our customers and the community,” said Norwalk Store Manager Emily Gee.

Wednesday's hiring event wasn't the only chance to apply for a job at Wegmans. The store will host walk-in interviews every Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through February 26. Hiring for cashiers and other part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Those who are selected will begin paid training right away at the Wegmans in Harrison, New York.

The Norwalk store is located at 675 Connecticut Avenue. It is slated to open in early summer.

"We're all just excited to get our first store in Connecticut open," Gee said.

In addition to the food that you would expect from Wegmans, the 92,000-square-foot store will have a two-story parking deck with solar canopies on the second level and 12 Tesla charging stations on the lower level.