First Wegmans in Connecticut to open in 2025

The first Wegmans market in Connecticut will be in Norwalk and it will be opening next year.

Wegmans said the Norwalk store will open during the second quarter of 2025, so between April and June. It will be near Interstate 95, of Connecticut Avenue.

In addition to the food that you would expect from Wegmans, the 92,000-square-foot store will have a two-story parking deck with solar canopies on the second level and 12 Tesla charging stations on the lower level.

Wegmans

The Norwalk store is one of three Wegmans that will be opening in 2025.

The other new stores under construction are on Long Island and in Rockville, Maryland.

Wegmans said all three stores will have drive-through curbside loading lanes for all online grocery and Meals-To-Go order pickups.

Store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Wegmans has been in business since 1916 and there are locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, D.C. and Delaware

