Norwich high school teacher surprised with $25K award

Jessica Chapman, 34, has been an educator since 2013 and after years of service, she was recognized with the Milken Educator Award.

“I had no idea, absolutely none,” the Norwich Free Academy high school teacher said. “A little overwhelmed, very surprised, shocked, all of the things.”

The Milken Educator Award was created in 1987 with the goal of celebrating educators across the country. This year, Chapman was Connecticut’s only recipient and in front of her students on Tuesday, the social studies teacher received a check for $25,000.

“I wasn’t really shocked,” senior and Chapman’s student Cathleen Mai said. “When I heard that they were giving an award, I assumed that it was going to be her, because I knew that she was very deserving.”

Her students roared as she was overcome with emotion.

“I was so excited for her,” said her student and senior Avery Quesnel, who was sitting in front of Chapman. “I turned around and she was like, 'I can’t believe it.' I was like 'you are so deserving.'”

Chapman can spend the money however she wishes, but said she doesn’t know what she’s going to use it for just yet.

“I have not a clue,” she said. “I think I’m gonna stare at it for a while.”