Norwich Tech on soft lockdown after bullets were found on school property

Connecticut State Police
Norwich Technical High School has been placed on a soft lockdown after bullets were found on school property on Wednesday, according to state police.

Troopers from Troop E personnel responded to Norwich Tech around 12:50 p.m. after receiving a report that .22 caliber bullets were found on school property.

State police said they do not know where on the property the bullets were found or who had them.

A firearms detection K9 was sent to the school to conduct a full sweep of the property as an additional safety precaution.

No additional information was immediately available.

