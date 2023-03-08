Norwich ‘Women Build' Event Marks International Women's Day

Nearly 40 women came together to build homes for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut this International Women's Day.

“It is empowering. It is invigorating," said Tara Filip, director of mission advancement and integration for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern CT. "Bringing together women of different backgrounds and ages and abilities - give them a hammer, give them a window to put in, and teach new skills together.”

The women worked together on several homes that are being built in the Greeneville section of Norwich. Habitat for Humanity already built four homes there that are now owner-occupied. A total of 10 homes will be occupied by fall 2023.

"Do good things together, side by side," Filip said. “The excitement of Women Build is contagious and everyone is super excited to be here.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several different groups of women participated in the event including two businesses, a local church and a local book club.

“It fills your heart to be here helping," said Christine Mansfield, who worked alongside her coworkers from Bob's Discount Furniture. “As women, we can do anything together. One ripple, one wave and look at this - we are going to provide a house for somebody.”

Women Build events for Habitat for Humanity happened across the country for International Women's Day.

“We can always get involved and really should take the time to volunteer and get out there and prove that we can build houses just like anyone else," said Emily Mills-Albert, who volunteered with her southeastern CT-based book club.