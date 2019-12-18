Number of Vaping-Related Hospitalizations in Connecticut Up to 46

More lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping have been reported in Connecticut and the state Department of Health said 46 Connecticut residents have been hospitalized because of them since August.

“Over 150 products containing THC have been reported by the patients who have been treated for these lung injuries,” DPH Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell said in a statement. “I am recommending that Connecticut residents consider refraining their use of e-cigarette or vaping products with THC until a definitive source for these serious injuries are identified.”

The state Department of Health said in a news release that THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and “even though CDC has identified that Vitamin E acetate is likely associated with these injuries, other chemicals may also be contributing, and many different substances and product sources remain under investigation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here have been 2,409 related hospitalizations nationwide as of Dec. 10. The CDC also reports there have been 52 deaths in 26 states, including one in Connecticut, and the District of Columbia.





