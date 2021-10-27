October Nor'easter Closes Two Schools Today

Two schools, Country School in Madison and Marianapolis Preparatory School, a private school in Thompson, are closed Wednesday because of the October nor’easter.

The Country School will not have school today because of power outages.

Marianapolis Preparatory School is closed because of high winds and conditions on campus.

A Facebook post from the school says all classes and activities will be canceled today and all boarding students will be notified about meals.

Part of Hall High School in West Hartford has no power because of a problem with a transformer in the area and a student is stuck in an elevator, officials said. Crews are working to rescue the student.