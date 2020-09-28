new haven

Off-Duty Officer in Pajamas Catches Carjacking Suspects

NBCConnecticut.com

An off-duty police officer in Hamden helped catch several suspected carjackers last Thursday and ran after them, even while still in his pajamas.

Hamden police said Sergeant Michael Sigmon saw a vehicle on Dixwell Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that was taken earlier in a carjacking in New Haven. After a brief, low-speed chase, the six people who were in the vehicle ran off in the area of Earl Avenue, police said.

Officer Ronald Glifort, who was off-duty, and in pajamas at the time, ran after them and caught five of the six, police said.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in New Haven and the five suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree and interfering with a police officer.

New Haven Police are investigating the carjacking.

