Police officer dead, second officer injured in crash in Hartford

A police officer has died after being involved in a crash in Hartford late Wednesday night, according to Hartford police.
A police cruiser was involved in the crash in the area of Asylum Avenue near Cogswell Street.
According to police, a second officer was hospitalized in stable, but guarded condition.
A portion of Asylum Avenue remained blocked off for several hours as police conducted their investigation.
It is not clear what happened prior to the crash, but Hartford police say a suspect is in custody.
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody planned to release more information on Thursday morning.
