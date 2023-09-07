Hartford

Police officer dead, second officer injured in crash in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer has died after being involved in a crash in Hartford late Wednesday night, according to Hartford police.

A police cruiser was involved in the crash in the area of Asylum Avenue near Cogswell Street.

According to police, a second officer was hospitalized in stable, but guarded condition.

NBC Connecticut
A police presence could be seen at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A portion of Asylum Avenue remained blocked off for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

It is not clear what happened prior to the crash, but Hartford police say a suspect is in custody.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody planned to release more information on Thursday morning.

Local

mohegan sun 6 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun is postponed again

Covid vaccine 6 hours ago

People weigh updated COVID-19 boosters as FDA potential approval nears

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us